Cubs' Kris Bryant: Unlikely to require surgery
President of baseball operations Theo Epstein said Wednesday that he doesn't believe Bryant will require offseason surgery on his left shoulder, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Epstein echoed Bryant's statements, which the 26-year-old made following Tuesday's season-ending loss to Colorado in the NL Wild Card Game. Bryant missed a chunk of time in the second half of the 2018 campaign due to left shoulder inflammation, ending the year with just 102 games played after averaging 153 the past three seasons. When approached about potential offseason surgery in late July, Bryant scoffed at the idea and confirmed that he would return to the field later on, which he eventually did at the beginning of September. It should be noted that although his numbers weren't bad -- he slashed .265/.354/.422 last month -- Bryant's power appeared to be zapped and it was clear he wasn't his normal self at the plate.
