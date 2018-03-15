Cubs' Kris Bryant: Wants to take more walks

Bryant said his goal for 2018 is to take more walks and cut down on strikeouts, Steve Greenberg of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Bryant has decreased his strikeout total in each of his three MLB seasons, and last year he posted a career-best 95 walks. A seemingly more patient Bryant did see his home runs go down, as he went from 39 in 2016 to 29 last season. Many hitters around the league these days seem willing to strike out more if it means more home runs, but Bryant appears determined to be a more disciplined player at the plate. Even if the approach perhaps limits his power potential somewhat, Bryant is such a good hitter that he should post outstanding numbers so long as he stays healthy.