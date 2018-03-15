Cubs' Kris Bryant: Wants to take more walks
Bryant said his goal for 2018 is to take more walks and cut down on strikeouts, Steve Greenberg of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Bryant has decreased his strikeout total in each of his three MLB seasons, and last year he posted a career-best 95 walks. A seemingly more patient Bryant did see his home runs go down, as he went from 39 in 2016 to 29 last season. Many hitters around the league these days seem willing to strike out more if it means more home runs, but Bryant appears determined to be a more disciplined player at the plate. Even if the approach perhaps limits his power potential somewhat, Bryant is such a good hitter that he should post outstanding numbers so long as he stays healthy.
More News
-
Strategies for each format
Heath Cummings dreams about the perfect draft for him in all three of the major formats.
-
Podcast: Tips for the first two rounds
We’ll help your draft get off to a great start as we discuss our strategies for the first two...
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...