Bryant will primarily play third base this season but will also get some time in the outfield, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Bryant has consistently played in the outfield during his career, including four appearances in left during the shortened 2020 season, and that trend should continue in 2021. He made a career-high 69 outfield appearances back in 2016 but probably won't approach that number unless there's an injury to Joc Pederson, Ian Happ or Jason Heyward, who should generally fill the outfield from left to right. Still, having eligibility at multiple positions can enhance Bryant's fantasy appeal.