Cubs' Kris Bryant: Will miss Saturday's game

Bryant (finger) will miss Saturday's game, in addition to Friday's series opener against the Cardinals, MLB.com's Carrie Muskat reports.

Bryant is having trouble gripping the bat due to his jammed finger that he suffered during Wednesday's contest in Atlanta. There's a chance that Bryant will miss Sunday's affair as well, but manager Joe Maddon hasn't ruled out a return for that game, and stated that he could possibly play depending on his progress over the next couple days.