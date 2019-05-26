Cubs' Kris Bryant: Will travel to Houston

Bryant (upper body) has been cleared to travel with the team to Houston, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Bryant exited Sunday's matchup against the Reds following a collision with Jason Heyward in the outfield. The Cubs have yet to provide an update on Bryant's status, though it's good news that he's been given the green light to join the team on their upcoming road trip.

More News
Our Latest Stories