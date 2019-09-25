Cubs' Kris Bryant: Won't return this season

Manager Joe Maddon said he won't play Bryant (ankle) in any of the team's remaining games, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Bryant is dealing with a moderate right ankle sprain, and with the Cubs looking like a long shot to make the playoffs, the team has opted to shut down its star third baseman with a handful of games left. Across 147 appearances this season, Bryant compiled a .282/.383/.521 slash line with 31 home runs and 77 RBI.