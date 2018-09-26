Cubs' Kris Bryant: X-rays negative, won't play Wednesday

X-rays were negative on Bryant's injured wrist but he won't be in Wednesday's lineup against the Pirates, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

He left Tuesday's game with a bruised left wrist after getting hit by a pitch in the fourth inning. Bryant attempted to play through the injury initially but was replaced by Ian Happ for the sixth frame. It sounds like Bryant is day-to-day. The Cubs don't have any remaining off days and enter play Wednesday with just a half-game lead over the Brewers in the division, so the stakes are incredibly high.