Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Activated ahead of start
Hendricks (hand) was activated from the 10-day disabled list in advance of his scheduled start Monday against the White Sox, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
In order to clear room in the rotation for Hendricks, the Cubs announced a few days earlier that Mike Montgomery would transition to a bullpen role. After tossing five no-hit innings for Double-A Tennessee in his most recent rehab start a week ago, Hendricks shouldn't face any limitations with his pitch count in his return from the DL. He'll line up for a two-start week, with his second turn coming in the Cubs' three-game series with the Brewers in Milwaukee over the weekend.
