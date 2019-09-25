Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Allows five earned runs in loss

Hendricks (11-10) allowed six runs (five earned) over six innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Pirates. He gave up six hits and struck out five.

Hendricks was on cruise control through six innings but saw the wheels fall off in the seventh, when he started the frame by allowing five straight hits before getting the hook. Pittsburgh ultimately scored seven times in the inning, dealing a crippling blow to the Cubs' already slim chances of making the playoffs. Hendricks lines up to start one more time this year Sunday against the Cardinals.