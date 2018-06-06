Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Allows five runs in Tuesday loss

Hendricks (4-5) allowed five earned runs over five innings in a losing effort Tuesday against the Phillies. He gave up five hits and three walks while striking out five.

The five earned runs are the most Hendricks has allowed this season, while the five innings pitched matches a season low. The 28-year-old still carries a solid 3.59 ERA and will look to shake off this subpar performance quickly. He lines up to face the Pirates for the third time this season in his next scheduled start Sunday.