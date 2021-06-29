Hendricks allowed four earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four across six innings in the loss to the Brewers on Monday. He did not factor into the decision.

Hendricks surrendered two runs in the first inning, but was able to strand the bases loaded to prevent any further damage. In addition, he gave up a home run to Avisail Garcia in the third inning. This was his first start that he gave up four runs and didn't win since May 9. The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.98 and a WHIP of 1.27 in 92.2 innings. He is tied with Aaron Civale for most wins in all of baseball with 10.