Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Allows single run through five

Hendricks allowed a single run on six hits while striking out three batters through five innings during Saturday's win over Milwaukee. He didn't factor into the decision.

Hendricks has been handled cautiously through his first two starts since returning from the disabled list, but he's pitched well. The Cubs are 12-3 out of the All-Star break, and Hendricks should see his leash lengthened moving forward, so everything is trending in the right direction for the righty. Hendricks lines up for a tape-measuring matchup against the Nationals at Wrigley Field in his next start.