Hendricks allowed three earned runs across 4.2 innings in Sunday's exhibition game against the White Sox. He gave up six hits and a walk, while striking out two.

Hendricks allowed just one run before departing after tossing 83 pitches, but Jharel Cotton let a few inherited runners to cross the plate. Either way, the final line isn't overly important, as Hendricks was using this start as his final tune-up before Opening Day. It was good to see the righty get past the 80-pitch mark, and he should be good for 90 or more pitches against the Brewers in the opener.