Hendricks pitched five innings against Milwaukee on Wednesday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out one. He didn't factor in the decision.

Hendricks missed very few bats in the outing, notching only two swinging strikes among 79 pitches and fanning only one batter. However, he was able to keep Chicago in the contest and avoided taking his third straight loss. Hendricks had allowed 11 runs over nine innings in his previous two starts coming into the contest, so this was a better (though not particularly impressive) outing. The veteran right-hander is expected to make his next start in Baltimore next week.