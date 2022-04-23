Hendricks (1-1) earned the win Saturday, allowing two hits over seven scoreless innings against the Pirates. He struck out two and did not issue a walk.

The Chicago offense exploded for 21 runs while Hendricks, Sean Newcomb and Scott Effross combined to shut out Pittsburgh. With that, Hendricks picked up his first win of the 2022 campaign. He's had two duds sandwiched between two strong outings to begin the year. Hendricks has allowed just one homer through 20.1 innings after turning in the worst home-run rate of his career last season.