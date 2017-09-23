Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Another quality outing in defeat
Hendricks allowed one earned run over six innings in Saturday's loss to the Brewers. He gave up eight hits, posted a 6:1 K:BB, and did not factor into the decision.
Hendricks allowed one earned run or fewer for the seventh time in 12 starts, but the Cubs' offense could not do enough damage to earn him a win Saturday. Hendricks is set to make one more start before the regular season concludes, next week Thursday against the Cardinals.
