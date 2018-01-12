Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Avoids arbitration

Hendricks agreed to a one-year, $4.175 million deal with the Cubs on Friday to avoid arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports.

This marked his first of three offseasons as an arbitration-eligible player. Hendricks was a vital piece of the Cubs' rotation yet again in 2017, posting a 3.03 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with a 123:40 K:BB over 24 starts. Although his numbers didn't compare to his phenomenal campaign a year prior, Hendricks delivered with a great second half of the season after returning from right hand tendinitis in late July.