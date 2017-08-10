Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Avoids serious damage Wednesday

Hendricks allowed only one run on five hits and three walks over 4.2 innings Wednesday, coming away with a no-decision in a 3-1 loss to the Giants. He struck out five.

He was locked in a 1-1 tie with Madison Bumgarner, but Hendricks' inefficiency elevated his pitch count and he hit the showers after throwing 96 pitches (58 strikes). The right-hander has only one quality start in his last six trips to the mound -- in fact, he's only worked more than five innings once during that stretch -- but since the All-Star break he's put together a solid 2.57 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB in 21 innings. He'll look for win No. 5 on Tuesday at home against the Reds.