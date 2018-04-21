Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Bags first win of season against Rockies

Hendricks (1-1) got the win against the Rockies on Friday, giving up three earned runs on five hits, striking out six and walking none as the Cubs topped Colorado 16-5.

The Cubs offense stole the show by dropping 16 runs on the Rockies but Hendricks held up his end of the bargain as well, limiting a tough Colorado lineup to three earned runs and cruising to his first win of the season. He'll carry a 4.09 ERA, a 1.36 WHIP and a 19:7 K:BB into his next start against the Brewers on April 26.