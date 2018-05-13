Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Baseline quality start in loss
Hendricks gave up four runs (three earned) on six hits and zero walks while striking out six Sunday against the White Sox, taking his third loss of the year.
He took a 3-2 lead into the sixth inning, but allowed two more runs to score in the sixth before finishing the frame. As is typically the case for Hendricks, throwing strikes was not an issue, but the White Sox made their hits count in this one. Hendricks now has four straight quality starts (six on the year), but has gone 2-2 over that stretch. He next projects to take the hill Friday in Cincinnati.
