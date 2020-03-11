Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Battling for Opening Day nod
Hendricks is competing with Yu Darvish to start in Chicago's Opening Day game against the Brewers, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Chicago skipper David Ross is refusing to commit to an Opening Day arm this early in spring training. Hendricks has been very sharp to begin camp, posting a dominant 1.00 ERA and 0.44 WHIP across nine innings. The 30-year-old has surpassed Jon Lester in the Cubs' starting rotation, but it has yet to be determined where teammate Yu Darvish will be slotted after dealing with an illness to begin spring. Hendricks sported a 3.46 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 150:32 K:BB across 177 innings (30 starts) for the Cubs in 2019.
