Hendricks' shoulder, which he strained last July, feels "amazing," but his availability for Opening Day remains up in the air, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Hendricks struggled to a 4.80 ERA in 16 starts before suffering the injury, which was eventually revealed to be a capsular tear. He's been working his way back without undergoing surgery, but he's nonetheless behind his usual preseason schedule. Still, it's a positive that he's feeling good, and it looks as though he has a shot at making any potential trip to the injured list a brief one.