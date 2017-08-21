Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Blows 3-0 lead in no-decision

Hendricks allowed three runs on six hits with two walks and six strikeouts over six innings in Sunday's no-decision against the Blue Jays.

Hendricks was handed a 3-0 lead in the third inning, but gave it all back by allowing one run each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. He still logged a sixth consecutive start with no more than three runs allowed and sports a 2.45 ERA in 33 innings over that span. Hendricks will have a great opportunity to keep that streak going in his next start, as he draws a road date with Philadelphia's 29th-ranked offense.