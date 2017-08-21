Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Blows 3-0 lead in no-decision
Hendricks allowed three runs on six hits with two walks and six strikeouts over six innings in Sunday's no-decision against the Blue Jays.
Hendricks was handed a 3-0 lead in the third inning, but gave it all back by allowing one run each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. He still logged a sixth consecutive start with no more than three runs allowed and sports a 2.45 ERA in 33 innings over that span. Hendricks will have a great opportunity to keep that streak going in his next start, as he draws a road date with Philadelphia's 29th-ranked offense.
More News
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Throws six scoreless in no-decision•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Avoids serious damage Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Serves up two homers in loss•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Allows single run through five•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Exits early in return from injury•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Activated ahead of start•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...