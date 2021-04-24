Hendricks (1-2) allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six in six innings to earn the win against the Brewers on Friday.

Hendricks struggled mightily against Atlanta on Sunday, but he was much more effective Friday and got plenty of run support from the Cubs' offense to cruise to his first win of 2021. The right-hander began Friday's contest with five scoreless frames before giving up a pair of home runs and a double in the top of the sixth inning. However, he was able to finish the inning and recorded a quality start in the blowout win. Hendricks now carries a 5.68 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in 19 innings across his first four starts of the year. He'll attempt to remain effective on the road against Atlanta on Wednesday.