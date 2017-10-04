Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Confirmed as Game 1 starter

Hendricks will start Game 1 of the NLDS against the Nationals on Saturday, Jesse Rogers of ESPNChicago.com reports.

Hendricks will likely take the mound opposite Stephen Strasburg -- although Washington hasn't released its rotation just yet -- for the opening contest at Nationals Park. Manager Joe Maddon attributed this decision to Hendricks' big-game experience, as well as how he matched up against Washington to go along with his stats in the second half of this season. Following the right-hander will be Jon Lester in Game 2, and then Jose Quintana and Jake Arrieta, if necessary, back at Wrigley Field. Since the All-Star break, Hendricks has posted a 2.19 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with a 72:19 K:BB over 13 starts.