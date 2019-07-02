Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Confirmed as Tuesday's starter

Hendricks (shoulder) has been activated from the 10-day injured list and will start Tuesday's game against the Pirates.

As expected, Hendricks is listed as the starting pitcher for the second game of the series after missing time on the shelf with right shoulder inflammation. The right-hander is putting together another solid season thus far, posting a 3.36 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with a 75:16 K:BB over 88.1 frames.