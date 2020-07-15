Hendricks was sharp in Tuesday's intrasquad game, allowing just a single hit across 6.1 scoreless innings, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Because it was a scrimmage, the team had Hendricks record four outs in his sixth inning of work. The righty passed the test and looked comfortable as he got right around 70 pitches for the night. Yu Darvish is the presumptive Opening Day starter, but Hendricks looked sharp in spring training before play was suspended and has continued to pitch well in summer camp. He also happened to outperform Darvish in their head-to-head matchup Tuesday. The team hasn't said anything about who will start Opening Day, but Hendricks has certainly done all he can to earn the assignment.