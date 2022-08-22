Hendricks (shoulder) said Sunday that he'll move his rehab to the Cubs' spring training facility in Arizona this week to build up his throwing, but the right-hander noted his main focus at this stage in the season is to get ready for 2023, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Though Hendricks didn't rule himself out for the season while he continues to recover from a strained right shoulder, his comments implied that he won't be pushing for a return as the 52-68 Cubs play out the string over the next six and a half weeks. Before the Cubs provide a more definitive stance on Hendricks' potential return in 2022, the team will likely wait and see how he responds to throwing bullpen sessions and facing hitters in Arizona over the next few weeks. Given the strong likelihood that Hendricks will be shut down or make only a couple late-season starts if he does get activated from the 15-day injured list at some point, fantasy managers still holding him in redraft leagues can probably feel comfortable cutting bait at this point.