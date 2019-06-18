Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Could be out until All-Star break

Hendricks has a shoulder impingement which could keep him out until the All-Star break, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Hendricks was diagnosed with shoulder inflammation when he landed on the injured list Saturday, and he said at the time that he was expecting a brief absence. Tests evidently revealed a slightly more serious injury, but the issue was apparently caught early and may not keep him out for too long.

