Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Could return before All-Star break

Manager Joe Maddon said Hendricks (shoulder) could "possibly" return from the injured list before the All-Star break, which begins July 8, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Hendricks completed a 30-pitch bullpen Wednesday and felt no issues, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com, and he'll ramp up to 45 pitches in another bullpen session Saturday before the Cubs determine the next step in his rehab. The right-hander has been sidelined since June 15 with a shoulder impingement.