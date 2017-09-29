Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Could start Game 1 of NLDS
Hendricks is a possibility to start Game 1 of the NLDS against the Nationals after his strong finish to the regular season, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
While Jake Arrieta has been dealing with a hamstring issue and Jon Lester has struggled in September, Hendricks has a 2.01 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in 31.1 innings this month. "He might be pitching as well as anybody in the National League right now," manager Joe Maddon said. Maddon didn't go so far as to announce his rotation, and with the series not starting until next Friday, he might wait until next week. However, Hendricks has certainly done enough to earn the nod.
