Hendricks (10-4) pitched six scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday against Cleveland. He allowed four hits and struck out five.

Hendricks has been locked in lately, as he's now earned the win in his last eight outings. In those starts, the righty has a sparkling 2.25 ERA and 0.98 WHIP across 52 innings. He looks like Chicago's ace again after a bit of a slow start to the season, and he should remain productive for fantasy managers, even if he's not a great source of strikeouts. Hendricks will look to keep rolling in his next scheduled appearance Monday against the division-rival Brewers.