Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Cruises to 10th win

Hendricks (10-9) picked up the win against the Padres on Monday, giving up two runs (one earned) on seven hits over 5.2 innings, striking out five and walking one as the Cubs won 10-2.

Hendricks did his job in a game where he was spotted plenty of run support, cruising to his 10th victory to mark the third time in the last four seasons he's reached double-digit wins. He's suffered a couple of blowups recently, but it's been another strong campaign overall for the 29-year-old right-hander, who is sporting a 3.33 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 137:31 K:BB across 159.2 innings.