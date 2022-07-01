Hendricks (4-6) earned the win over Cincinnati on Thursday, pitching six innings and allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out seven.

The Cubs built an early lead that ballooned to seven runs through three innings, so Hendricks faced little stress in earning his fourth victory. Still, the veteran was more deceptive than usual, notching 15 swinging strikes and a tying a season high with seven punchouts. Hendricks has had his share of poor performances this season, but he's registered consecutive quality starts during which he's allowed just two runs while striking out 13 across 13.2 innings.