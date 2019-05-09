Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Delivers eight dominant innings

Hendricks allowed one run (no earned) on five hits while striking seven through eight innings in a no-decision against the Marlins on Wednesday.

Hendricks generated 25 called strikes on his way to his third quality start. He usually limits the free passes, but he has been exceptional as of late, allowing only one walk in his last three starts combined. The 29-year-old has a 2-4 record with a 3.19 ERA and a 34:8 K:BB through seven starts this season. Hendricks will make his next start Tuesday in Cincinnati.