Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Delivers much-needed victory vs. Cardinals
Hendricks (14-11) allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two over eight innings, picking up the win Friday against St. Louis.
Hendricks was spotted an early 4-0 lead and didn't give up a run until the sixth inning. The 28-year-old secured a key victory for the Cubs, who are still looking to clinch the division title with two games to go in the regular season. Hendricks owns a 3.44 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with 161 strikeouts through 199 innings heading into the postseason.
