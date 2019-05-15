Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Dominant again in win
Hendricks (3-4) pitched eight innings of one-run ball to grab the win Tuesday against the Reds. He allowed just three hits and a walk while striking out seven.
Joey Votto took Hendricks deep in the fourth inning, but the righty otherwise completely stymied the Reds. He also helped his own cause with three hits and two RBI. Hendricks has now gone at least eight innings in each of his last three starts. In those three outings, the 29-year-old has allowed just one run across 25 innings with a 17:1 K:BB. The strong stretch has lowered his ERA to 2.86, and Hendricks will look to keep rolling in his next start, which is scheduled for Sunday against the Nationals on the road.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...