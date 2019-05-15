Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Dominant again in win

Hendricks (3-4) pitched eight innings of one-run ball to grab the win Tuesday against the Reds. He allowed just three hits and a walk while striking out seven.

Joey Votto took Hendricks deep in the fourth inning, but the righty otherwise completely stymied the Reds. He also helped his own cause with three hits and two RBI. Hendricks has now gone at least eight innings in each of his last three starts. In those three outings, the 29-year-old has allowed just one run across 25 innings with a 17:1 K:BB. The strong stretch has lowered his ERA to 2.86, and Hendricks will look to keep rolling in his next start, which is scheduled for Sunday against the Nationals on the road.