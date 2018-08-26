Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Earns 10th win with scoreless outing
Hendricks (10-10) fired seven shutout innings and earned a victory Sunday, allowing just two hits and a walk while striking out five in the 9-0 win over the Reds.
Hendricks was absolutely dealing Sunday afternoon, allowing just three baserunners and holding Cincinnati off the scoreboard. The 28-year-old is now sporting a 3.84 ERA and a 131:38 K:BB across 158.2 innings of work. He'll look to get back above .500 in Philadelphia on Friday.
More News
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Gives up two runs in loss•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Picks up win against Brewers•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Grabs quality start in no-decision•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Strikes out seven in win Saturday•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Seven strong innings•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Strikes out eight in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...