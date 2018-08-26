Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Earns 10th win with scoreless outing

Hendricks (10-10) fired seven shutout innings and earned a victory Sunday, allowing just two hits and a walk while striking out five in the 9-0 win over the Reds.

Hendricks was absolutely dealing Sunday afternoon, allowing just three baserunners and holding Cincinnati off the scoreboard. The 28-year-old is now sporting a 3.84 ERA and a 131:38 K:BB across 158.2 innings of work. He'll look to get back above .500 in Philadelphia on Friday.