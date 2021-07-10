Hendricks (11-4) allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out one in 6.1 innings, earning the win in Friday's 10-5 win over the Cardinals.

It was the righty's 10th quality start in his last 11 outings, and he now has 13 such starts in 18 games this season. Hendricks' 11 wins are tied with Julio Urias for the major-league lead. The Cubs' rotation as a whole has been miserable in recent weeks, but Hendricks has only gotten better after an up-and-down April and slightly more consistent May. He'll take a 3.77 ERA into the All-Star break and presumably start Chicago's second-half opener next Friday in Arizona.