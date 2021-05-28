Hendricks (5-2) allowed three runs on six hits and no walks while striking out five in seven innings to earn the win against the Pirates on Thursday.

Hendricks was hit hard early in the season, but he's now lasted at least 6.2 innings in each of his last three starts and has earned three consecutive wins. The right-hander gave up three home runs in Thursday's outing, but each of the long balls was a solo blast. Hendricks has now posted a 4.63 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 56.1 innings across his first 10 starts of the year. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Padres on Tuesday.