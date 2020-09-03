Hendricks (4-4) allowed one earned run on six hits and two walks while striking out six across six innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Pirates.

Hendricks allowed seven baserunners through four innings, but limited the Pirates to just two extra-base hits to avoid any major damage. Despite the strong performance, Hendricks did allow a solo home run to Colin Moran, and has now surrendered at least one long ball in each of his last four starts. Despite that, Hendricks maintains a solid 3.78 ERA with a 40:6 K:BB across 50 innings this season. He's in line to draw his next start Monday against St. Louis.