Hendricks (5-7) took the loss Friday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk over 5.2 innings against the Pirates. He struck out four.

Hendricks allowed a leadoff single by Ke'Bryan Hayes followed by a Bryan Reynolds double that eventually led to both Pirates runs but held the Bucs in check for the rest of his outing. The crafty vet now has a 3.13 ERA over his past four starts and holds a solid 3.80 ERA with a 1.14 WHIP and 68 strikeouts over 104.1 innings on the season. His next start is currently scheduled to take place in the friendly confines Wednesday against Milwaukee.