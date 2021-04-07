Hendricks allowed four hits and a walk while striking out six over six scoreless innings in Wednesday's 4-2 extra-inning loss to the Brewers. He did not factor in the decision.

Hendricks and Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff engaged in a pitchers' duel Wednesday. This was an improvement over Hendricks' season debut, in which he allowed three runs on four hits and three walks in three innings to the Pirates. The right-hander has a 3.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 10 strikeouts across nine innings in 2021. His next start is expected to be a rematch with the Brewers on Tuesday.