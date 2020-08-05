Kendricks (2-1) earned the win against Kansas City on Tuesday, tossing seven innings and allowing two runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out three.

Kendricks followed a rough second outing with an effective performance in his third start Tuesday, tossing 62 of 94 pitches for strikes and allowing only one extra-base hit among the seven base knocks against him. The right-hander was quiet on the strikeout front, but he didn't allow any free passes and emerged with his second win -- and second quality start -- of the campaign. Hendricks' next start is scheduled for Sunday on the road against St. Louis.