Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Earns sixth win
Hendricks (6-8) allowed two earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out three across five innings to earn the win Saturday against the Padres.
While Hendricks wasn't able to replicate the dominance of his last start, there were some positive signs to Saturday's start. Specifically, it marked the first time since May 13 -- a span of 10 starts -- that he didn't walk a batter. However, he did struggle to pitch with efficiency and has failed to complete six innings in seven of his last nine starts. Even when he is able to post solid ratios, Hendricks needs to work deep into games to standout due to his 6.8 K/9 through 110.1 innings this season.
