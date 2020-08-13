Hendricks (3-1) allowed one earned run on seven hits and no walks while striking out five across six innings to earn the win Wednesday against Cleveland.

Hendricks faced more than four Cleveland hitters in only one inning to put together his third quality start of the campaign. His only trouble came in the fifth frame, when he allowed three singles and the only run against him to cross the plate. Through 26.1 innings this season, Hendricks maintains a 3.08 ERA and a stellar 20:2 K:BB. He's currently in line to make his fifth start of the campaign Monday against St. Louis.