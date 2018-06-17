Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Earns win Saturday

Hendricks (5-6) allowed three earned runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out three across six innings to earn the win Saturday against the Cardinals.

Hendricks overcame a season-high four walks and 11 baserunners to earn his fifth win of the season. He also surrendered a home run in his fifth consecutive start, bringing his HR/9 up to 1.5 -- a career worst mark -- for the season. If he continues to allow home runs at that pace, it will be imperative that he effectively limit baserunners in order for his ERA to remain at its current mark.