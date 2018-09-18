Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Excellent in win over Diamondbacks
Hendricks (12-11) almost went the distance on Monday against the Diamondbacks. He picked up the win by pitching 8.2 innings and allowing one run, three hits, one walk and striking out eight.
Hendricks was dazzling on Monday as he carried a shutout into the ninth. While he gave up a leadoff homer to A.J. Pollock, it was a two-out single by Paul Goldschmidt that knocked him out of the game for good. Hendricks hasn't given up more than two runs in a start in a month, and he'll look to keep it going over the weekend against the White Sox.
