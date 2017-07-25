Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Exits early in return from injury
Hendricks (hand) allowed one run on eight hits with no walks across 4.1 innings in a no-decision Monday against the White Sox. He struck out five.
Making his first start in roughly seven weeks after shaking off a hand injury, Hendricks threw 67 percent of his pitches for strikes and induced plenty of weak contact. He was forced to leave a bit early, however, with an elevated pitch count in the fifth -- partially due to 21 foul balls by the pesky White Sox offense. All in all it was a decent return to the mound for Hendricks, who will carry a 3.95 ERA into Saturday's matchup with the Brewers.
