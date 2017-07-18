Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Expected back for next start
Hendricks (hand) is expected to make his next start for the big-league club, manager Joe Maddon told 670 The Score.
Hendricks was dominant in a rehab start with Double-A Tennessee on Monday, throwing five perfect innings with three strikeouts. He only built up to 63 pitches in that outing, but apparently the Cubs are content to bring him back right away, even if Hendricks is limited in his pitch count initially upon his return. It seems likely that Mike Montgomery will transition back to the bullpen.
